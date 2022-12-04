CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Shares Purchased by CoreCommodity Management LLC

CoreCommodity Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 208,770 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,532 shares during the period. CoreCommodity Management LLC’s holdings in CNH Industrial were worth $2,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNHI. Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new position in CNH Industrial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $168,240,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in CNH Industrial by 379.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,451,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,374,000 after acquiring an additional 7,478,640 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in CNH Industrial by 1,181.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,763,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,188,000 after acquiring an additional 4,391,424 shares in the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new position in CNH Industrial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,322,000. Finally, Bank of Italy grew its holdings in CNH Industrial by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Italy now owns 22,289,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,915,502 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.64% of the company’s stock.

CNH Industrial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CNHI traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.68. 3,834,240 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,226,392. The company has a current ratio of 6.70, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. CNH Industrial has a 1 year low of $10.60 and a 1 year high of $19.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.93. The stock has a market cap of $22.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 1.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CNH Industrial ( NYSE:CNHI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.09. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 29.47% and a net margin of 6.77%. The firm had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that CNH Industrial will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered CNH Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $14.42 to $12.14 in a report on Sunday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on CNH Industrial from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of CNH Industrial in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on CNH Industrial in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CNH Industrial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.05.

CNH Industrial Profile

(Get Rating)

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, and specialty vehicles in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Agriculture, Construction, Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial.

Featured Stories

