Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN) Short Interest Down 11.8% in November

Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decline of 11.8% from the October 31st total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Cohen & Company Inc. Trading Up 5.0 %

NYSEAMERICAN COHN traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,185. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $15.07 million, a PE ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.08. Cohen & Company Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.11 and a twelve month high of $17.97.

Cohen & Company Inc. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.42%. Cohen & Company Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently -18.18%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Cohen & Company Inc.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cohen & Company Inc. stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Cohen & Company Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:COHN Get Rating ) by 39.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,242 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.67% of Cohen & Company Inc. worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 7.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cohen & Company Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client-focused fixed income portfolios. Institutional Financial Markets, Inc also manages funds and collateralized debt obligations for its clients.

