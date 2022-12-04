CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN) Short Interest Up 13.5% in November

CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,900 shares, a growth of 13.5% from the October 31st total of 23,700 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

CollPlant Biotechnologies Stock Up 26.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ CLGN traded up $1.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.59. 27,938 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.64. CollPlant Biotechnologies has a twelve month low of $4.27 and a twelve month high of $18.30.

Institutional Trading of CollPlant Biotechnologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investment Management of Virginia LLC increased its holdings in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 403,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,744,000 after buying an additional 57,040 shares during the last quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC increased its holdings in CollPlant Biotechnologies by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 286,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 19,300 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in CollPlant Biotechnologies by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 235,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 7,003 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in CollPlant Biotechnologies by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 77,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 15,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in CollPlant Biotechnologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

CollPlant Biotechnologies Company Profile

CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd., a regenerative and aesthetic medicine company, focuses on three-dimensional (3D) bioprinting of tissues and organs, and medical aesthetics in the United States, Canada, and Europe. Its products are based on recombinant type I human collagen that is produced with its proprietary plant based genetic engineering technology.

