Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Short Interest Down 12.6% in November

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,770,000 shares, a drop of 12.6% from the October 31st total of 3,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 374,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.4 days. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director David W. Kemper sold 10,000 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total transaction of $695,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,151,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,098,814.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director David W. Kemper sold 2,104 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.22, for a total value of $156,158.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,149,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,333,257.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David W. Kemper sold 10,000 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total value of $695,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,151,838 shares in the company, valued at $80,098,814.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,819 shares of company stock valued at $901,859. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Commerce Bancshares

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CBSH. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 8.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,656,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $476,554,000 after acquiring an additional 544,292 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 2,559.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 446,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,339,000 after acquiring an additional 430,100 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 623.6% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 360,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,868,000 after acquiring an additional 310,913 shares in the last quarter. Gillson Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $16,133,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 57.2% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 523,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,393,000 after acquiring an additional 190,524 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Commerce Bancshares Stock Down 0.2 %

A number of research firms recently commented on CBSH. StockNews.com began coverage on Commerce Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

CBSH traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $70.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 292,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,020. Commerce Bancshares has a twelve month low of $59.81 and a twelve month high of $72.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $70.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07 and a beta of 0.77.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.02). Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 31.86% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The business had revenue of $384.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.58 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. Commerce Bancshares’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Commerce Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 28.61%.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

