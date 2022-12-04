Comparing eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) & PropTech Investment Co. II (NASDAQ:PTIC)

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating) and PropTech Investment Co. II (NASDAQ:PTIC – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for eXp World and PropTech Investment Co. II, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score eXp World 0 1 1 0 2.50 PropTech Investment Co. II 0 0 1 0 3.00

eXp World currently has a consensus target price of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 22.51%. PropTech Investment Co. II has a consensus target price of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of ∞. Given PropTech Investment Co. II’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe PropTech Investment Co. II is more favorable than eXp World.

Volatility and Risk

Profitability

eXp World has a beta of 2.82, indicating that its stock price is 182% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PropTech Investment Co. II has a beta of -0.02, indicating that its stock price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares eXp World and PropTech Investment Co. II’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets eXp World 0.80% 15.52% 8.18% PropTech Investment Co. II N/A -6.98% -0.74%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

59.5% of eXp World shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.9% of PropTech Investment Co. II shares are owned by institutional investors. 35.7% of eXp World shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.9% of PropTech Investment Co. II shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares eXp World and PropTech Investment Co. II’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio eXp World $3.77 billion 0.53 $81.22 million $0.25 52.24 PropTech Investment Co. II N/A N/A $11.03 million N/A N/A

eXp World has higher revenue and earnings than PropTech Investment Co. II.

Summary

eXp World beats PropTech Investment Co. II on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About eXp World

(Get Rating)

eXp World Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its various platforms; and offers buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers. It is also involved in building 3D virtual worlds for work, education, and events; and focused on agent website and consumer real estate portal technology. In addition, the company operates SUCCESS print magazine, SUCCESS.com portal, SUCCESS newsletters, podcasts, digital training courses, and affiliated social media accounts across platforms. Further, it provides marketing, training, and other support services to its brokers and agents through proprietary technology enabled services, as well as technology and support services contracted to third parties. eXp World Holdings, Inc. in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, South Africa, India, Mexico, Portugal, France, Puerto Rico, Brazil, Italy, Hong Kong, Colombia, Spain, Israel, Panama, Germany, the Dominican Republic, Greece, New Zealand, and Chile. The company was formerly known as eXp Realty International Corporation and changed its name to eXp World Holdings, Inc. in May 2016. eXp World Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Bellingham, Washington.

About PropTech Investment Co. II

(Get Rating)

PropTech Investment Corporation II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the PropTech or real estate industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilson, Wyoming.

