Comparing Global Crossing Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:JETMF) and China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH)

Global Crossing Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:JETMF – Get Rating) and China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH – Get Rating) are both transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Global Crossing Airlines Group and China Southern Airlines’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Crossing Airlines Group -20.94% -849.22% -36.04% China Southern Airlines -25.74% -32.43% -7.70%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.3% of China Southern Airlines shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.8% of Global Crossing Airlines Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.3% of China Southern Airlines shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Crossing Airlines Group $14.29 million 2.45 -$19.82 million N/A N/A China Southern Airlines $15.75 billion 0.62 -$1.88 billion ($10.73) -2.70

This table compares Global Crossing Airlines Group and China Southern Airlines’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Global Crossing Airlines Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than China Southern Airlines.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Global Crossing Airlines Group and China Southern Airlines, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Crossing Airlines Group 0 0 0 0 N/A China Southern Airlines 2 2 1 0 1.80

Volatility and Risk

Global Crossing Airlines Group has a beta of 21.02, suggesting that its share price is 2,002% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China Southern Airlines has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About Global Crossing Airlines Group

Global Crossing Airlines Group Inc. operates in the airline business. The company operates a US Part 121 flag and charter airline using the Airbus A320 family of aircraft that provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. It also rents office spaces. It focuses to fly as an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance and wet lease charter airline serving the United States, the Caribbean, and Latin American markets. The company is based in Miami, Florida.

About China Southern Airlines

China Southern Airlines Company Limited offers airline transportation services in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Airline Transportation Operations and Other Segments. It offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, and other extended transportation services. The company also provides aircraft repair and maintenance, air catering, cargo handling, logistics, freight, airport ground, and general aviation services; and import and export agency, flight simulation, leasing, and pilot training services, as well as hotel management and tour services. It operates a fleet of 879 commercial aircraft and 28 civil helicopters. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

