ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Short Interest Update

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,180,000 shares, a growth of 7.1% from the October 31st total of 16,040,000 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 7,340,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

ConocoPhillips Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE:COP traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $122.18. 4,879,727 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,284,577. The company has a fifty day moving average of $122.41 and a 200 day moving average of $109.12. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $66.06 and a twelve month high of $138.49. The company has a market capitalization of $152.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.46.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy producer reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.19. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 35.02% and a net margin of 22.90%. The company had revenue of $21.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.05 billion. On average, analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 14.14 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at ConocoPhillips

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 23rd. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.70%.

In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.52, for a total value of $1,275,894.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,619 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.5% in the third quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 3,345 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Denver Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.2% in the third quarter. Denver Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,548 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.8% in the third quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 11,025 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, BBR Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.4% in the third quarter. BBR Partners LLC now owns 3,559 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. 79.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on COP. MKM Partners boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Erste Group Bank upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Citigroup upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $132.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Societe Generale cut ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.76.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

See Also

