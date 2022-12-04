Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) Upgraded at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $95.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $78.00.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Consolidated Edison from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. UBS Group increased their target price on Consolidated Edison to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $84.50.

Consolidated Edison stock opened at $97.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $34.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $88.86 and a 200-day moving average of $93.69. Consolidated Edison has a 52 week low of $78.10 and a 52 week high of $102.21.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.25%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 327.6% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the third quarter valued at $30,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the first quarter valued at $36,000. 64.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

