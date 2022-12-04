Contrasting Enfusion (ENFN) & Its Peers

Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN – Get Rating) is one of 421 public companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Enfusion to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Enfusion and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Enfusion $111.70 million -$158.32 million -4.08 Enfusion Competitors $1.81 billion $284.34 million -8.25

Enfusion’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Enfusion. Enfusion is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Enfusion has a beta of 0.23, meaning that its stock price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enfusion’s competitors have a beta of 1.11, meaning that their average stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

50.0% of Enfusion shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.0% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by institutional investors. 40.1% of Enfusion shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.2% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Enfusion and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enfusion 0 4 2 0 2.33 Enfusion Competitors 1784 11913 25228 563 2.62

Enfusion presently has a consensus price target of $14.50, indicating a potential upside of 49.95%. As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 34.10%. Given Enfusion’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Enfusion is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Enfusion and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enfusion -213.18% -57.75% -52.51% Enfusion Competitors -57.32% -74.22% -9.33%

Summary

Enfusion competitors beat Enfusion on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

Enfusion Company Profile

Enfusion, Inc. provides software-as-a-service solutions for investment management industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides portfolio management system, which generates a real-time investment book of record that consists of valuation and risk tools that allows users to analyze aggregated or decomposed portfolio data for chief investment officers (CIOs) and portfolio managers; and order and execution management system that enables portfolio managers, traders, compliance teams, and analysts to electronically communicate trade orders for a variety of asset classes, manage trade orders, and systemically enforce trading regulations and internal guidelines. The company also offers accounting/general ledger system, a real-time accounting book of record for chief financial officers, chief operating officers, accountants, and operations teams; Enfusion analytics system, which enables CIOs, portfolio managers, traders, and analysts to analyze portfolios through time horizons and automate customized visualized reports for internal and external stakeholders; and technology-powered and managed services. Enfusion Inc. was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

