Contrasting LEG Immobilien (OTCMKTS:LEGIF) and Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY)

LEG Immobilien (OTCMKTS:LEGIF – Get Rating) and Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Amadeus IT Group shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

LEG Immobilien has a beta of 0.49, suggesting that its stock price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Amadeus IT Group has a beta of 1.19, suggesting that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LEG Immobilien 1 2 3 0 2.33 Amadeus IT Group 2 1 4 0 2.29

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for LEG Immobilien and Amadeus IT Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

LEG Immobilien presently has a consensus price target of $95.75, indicating a potential upside of 48.70%. Amadeus IT Group has a consensus price target of $60.70, indicating a potential upside of 11.17%. Given LEG Immobilien’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe LEG Immobilien is more favorable than Amadeus IT Group.

Profitability

This table compares LEG Immobilien and Amadeus IT Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LEG Immobilien 264.14% 20.27% 9.26% Amadeus IT Group 8.63% 9.85% 3.44%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares LEG Immobilien and Amadeus IT Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LEG Immobilien $617.70 million 7.73 $2.04 billion $25.82 2.49 Amadeus IT Group $3.16 billion 7.79 -$168.47 million $0.78 70.00

LEG Immobilien has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Amadeus IT Group. LEG Immobilien is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Amadeus IT Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

LEG Immobilien beats Amadeus IT Group on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LEG Immobilien

LEG Immobilien AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated property company in Germany. The company engages in the performance of services and management of equity investments; property management and location development; performance of services for third parties and housing industry services; and generation of electricity and heat. It also provides IT and management services for third-party. As of December 31, 2021, the company's property portfolio consisted of 166,189 residential units; 1,576 commercial units; and 45,438 garages and parking spaces in North Rhine-Westphalia. LEG Immobilien AG was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Düsseldorf, Germany.

About Amadeus IT Group

Amadeus IT Group, S.A., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transaction processor for the travel and tourism industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Distribution and IT Solutions. The company acts as an international network providing real-time search, pricing, booking, and ticketing services. It also offers travel providers a portfolio of technology solutions, which automate certain mission-critical business processes, such as reservations, inventory management, and departure control. In addition, the company is involved in the provision of software development and definition, distribution, regional support, data processing, intermediation, consulting, installation of industrial machinery and equipment, and information technology services; financial activities; and e-commerce business. It serves providers of travel products and services, such as airlines, airports, hotels, tour operators, insurance companies, road and sea transport companies, travel sellers and brokers, travel buyers, and ground handlers. The company was formerly known as Amadeus IT Holding, S.A. and changed its name to Amadeus IT Group, S.A. in August 2016. Amadeus IT Group, S.A. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

