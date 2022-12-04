Contrasting Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) & Enzon Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ENZN)

Enzon Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ENZN – Get Rating) and Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Enzon Pharmaceuticals and Ocugen’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enzon Pharmaceuticals $700,000.00 N/A -$470,000.00 N/A N/A Ocugen $42.62 million 8.27 -$58.37 million ($0.35) -4.60

Enzon Pharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ocugen.

Risk and Volatility

Profitability

Enzon Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.12, suggesting that its share price is 88% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ocugen has a beta of 3.96, suggesting that its share price is 296% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Enzon Pharmaceuticals and Ocugen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enzon Pharmaceuticals N/A -20.25% -1.60% Ocugen N/A -67.83% -59.94%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Enzon Pharmaceuticals and Ocugen, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enzon Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A Ocugen 0 1 4 0 2.80

Ocugen has a consensus target price of $5.40, suggesting a potential upside of 235.40%. Given Ocugen’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Ocugen is more favorable than Enzon Pharmaceuticals.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

39.3% of Ocugen shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Enzon Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% of Ocugen shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Ocugen beats Enzon Pharmaceuticals on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Enzon Pharmaceuticals

Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing drug products. The company's marketed drug product is PegIntron. It also has a marketing agreement relating to Vicineum drug. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Cranford, New Jersey.

About Ocugen

Ocugen, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the developing gene therapies to cure blindness diseases. The company's pipeline product includes OCU400, a novel gene therapy product candidate restoring retinal integrity and function across a range of genetically diverse inherited retinal diseases, such as retinitis pigmentosa and leber congenital amaurosis; OCU410, gene therapy candidate for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD); and OCU200, a novel fusion protein that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, diabetic retinopathy, and wet AMD. Ocugen, Inc. has a strategic partnership with CanSino Biologics Inc. for gene therapy co-development and manufacturing; and Bharat Biotech for the commercialization of COVAXIN in the United States market. The company is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

