CoreCard Co. (NYSE:CCRD) Short Interest Down 10.3% in November

CoreCard Co. (NYSE:CCRD – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 463,800 shares, a decrease of 10.3% from the October 31st total of 517,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 19.5 days. Currently, 7.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

CoreCard Stock Performance

NYSE CCRD traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.19. The company had a trading volume of 16,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,814. CoreCard has a fifty-two week low of $20.45 and a fifty-two week high of $42.62. The firm has a market cap of $248.41 million, a P/E ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.02.

Institutional Trading of CoreCard

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Weitz Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in CoreCard in the 2nd quarter worth about $14,890,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in CoreCard during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,286,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in CoreCard during the 2nd quarter worth $7,122,000. Apis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CoreCard in the second quarter worth $5,273,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CoreCard during the second quarter valued at $4,690,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

CoreCard Company Profile

CoreCard Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers technology solutions and processing services to the financial technology and services market in the United States, European Union, and the Middle East. It designs, develops, and markets a suite of software solutions to program managers, accounts receivable businesses, financial institutions, retailers, and processors to manage their credit and debit cards, prepaid cards, private label cards, fleet cards, buy now pay later programs, loyalty programs, and accounts receivable and loan transactions.

Further Reading

