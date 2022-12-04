CoreCommodity Management LLC Acquires 9,471 Shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)

CoreCommodity Management LLC grew its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 143,290 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,471 shares during the period. Pilgrim’s Pride makes up about 1.2% of CoreCommodity Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. CoreCommodity Management LLC’s holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride were worth $4,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. Institutional investors own 16.82% of the company’s stock.

PPC traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.07. 735,959 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 661,731. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.95. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a 1-year low of $20.23 and a 1-year high of $34.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Pilgrim’s Pride ( NASDAQ:PPC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. Pilgrim’s Pride had a return on equity of 38.44% and a net margin of 5.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PPC has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Pilgrim’s Pride from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Stephens downgraded Pilgrim’s Pride to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays cut their price objective on Pilgrim’s Pride from $36.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken, and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, the Middle East, Asia, Continental Europe, and internationally.

