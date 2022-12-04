CoreCommodity Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

CoreCommodity Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) by 108.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,337 shares during the period. CoreCommodity Management LLC’s holdings in Pentair were worth $2,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Pentair by 2.9% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,024,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,913,000 after acquiring an additional 29,265 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Pentair by 4.6% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 167,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,483,000 after acquiring an additional 7,356 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in Pentair by 162.9% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 83,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,825,000 after acquiring an additional 51,782 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Pentair by 10.1% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 65,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,007,000 after acquiring an additional 6,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Pentair by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 405,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,561,000 after buying an additional 107,926 shares in the last quarter. 87.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pentair alerts:

Insider Activity at Pentair

In related news, Director T Michael Glenn sold 3,947 shares of Pentair stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.75, for a total transaction of $184,522.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,238,688. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pentair Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of Pentair stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.65. The stock had a trading volume of 692,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,263,119. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.62. The stock has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.53, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Pentair plc has a 12 month low of $38.55 and a 12 month high of $75.95.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.06. Pentair had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 24.47%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pentair plc will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pentair Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 4th. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Pentair’s payout ratio is 26.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on PNR. Barclays raised shares of Pentair from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com cut shares of Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Pentair from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Pentair from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Pentair from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pentair has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.70.

Pentair Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. It operates through Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies segments. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.