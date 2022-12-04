CoreCommodity Management LLC Buys 555 Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

CoreCommodity Management LLC increased its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. CoreCommodity Management LLC’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $2,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 50.6% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 206.0% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 38.6% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 83.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Monday, August 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $218.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Reliance Steel & Aluminum presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.40.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Stock Up 0.7 %

RS traded up $1.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $213.20. The stock had a trading volume of 520,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,173. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $194.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $187.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $12.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 0.87. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a one year low of $145.79 and a one year high of $216.76.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $6.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.19 by $0.29. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 29.31% and a net margin of 10.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 28.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $0.875 dividend. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is 11.45%.

Insider Transactions at Reliance Steel & Aluminum

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.31, for a total value of $1,833,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,332,202.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939, and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

See Also

