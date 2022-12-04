CoreCommodity Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

CoreCommodity Management LLC decreased its holdings in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) by 24.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 220,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 70,595 shares during the period. CoreCommodity Management LLC’s holdings in Vale were worth $3,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VALE. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vale during the 2nd quarter valued at about $216,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vale by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 69,479 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 3,067 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vale during the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Vale by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 10,584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Vale by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Vale alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on VALE shares. Itau BBA Securities lowered shares of Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Vale from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Vale in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Vale from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.55.

Vale Price Performance

VALE stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,911,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,507,424. Vale S.A. has a 12 month low of $11.72 and a 12 month high of $21.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.29.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.38. Vale had a return on equity of 53.54% and a net margin of 45.53%. The business had revenue of $9.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.13 billion. On average, analysts expect that Vale S.A. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

Vale Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VALE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.