CoreCommodity Management LLC Grows Holdings in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

CoreCommodity Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 153,330 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,773 shares during the quarter. Chemours comprises 1.3% of CoreCommodity Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. CoreCommodity Management LLC owned 0.10% of Chemours worth $4,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CC. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Chemours by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 298,137 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,546,000 after buying an additional 2,193 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Chemours in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,194,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Chemours by 89.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,152,671 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,909,000 after buying an additional 543,559 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chemours in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,137,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Chemours in the 2nd quarter valued at $982,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

CC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus cut shares of Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Chemours in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Chemours from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Chemours to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Chemours in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chemours currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

Shares of Chemours stock traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $31.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 812,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,148,305. The Chemours Company has a 52-week low of $22.56 and a 52-week high of $44.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.16. The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.88.

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Chemours had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 73.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Chemours Company will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.83%.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

