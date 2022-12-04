CoreCommodity Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

CoreCommodity Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 52,082 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,422 shares during the quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SLB. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Schlumberger in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new position in Schlumberger in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schlumberger in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new position in Schlumberger in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schlumberger by 70.8% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. 78.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Schlumberger

In other Schlumberger news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 6,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $323,035.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,535 shares in the company, valued at $1,883,355. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Schlumberger news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total value of $758,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,932 shares in the company, valued at $1,783,267.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 6,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $323,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,883,355. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,486,483 shares of company stock worth $196,061,819. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Schlumberger Trading Up 2.0 %

Schlumberger stock traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,378,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,615,806. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $74.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.75. Schlumberger Limited has a 12 month low of $27.65 and a 12 month high of $56.04.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Schlumberger to $56.80 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $51.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.37.

Schlumberger Profile

(Get Rating)

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

Further Reading

