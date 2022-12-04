CoreCommodity Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

CoreCommodity Management LLC grew its position in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) by 13.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares during the period. CoreCommodity Management LLC’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $3,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SU. Elliott Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $326,135,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 79.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 16,823,815 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $548,183,000 after purchasing an additional 7,438,559 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,007,845 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $521,695,000 after purchasing an additional 6,121,599 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $204,761,000. Finally, Third Point LLC purchased a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $114,120,000. 58.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$63.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$58.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$63.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$55.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.25.

Suncor Energy Trading Down 0.5 %

Suncor Energy Increases Dividend

Suncor Energy stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,541,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,196,304. The stock has a market cap of $43.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.22 and a 12 month high of $42.72.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.3911 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 35.09%.

Suncor Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.