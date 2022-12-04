CoreCommodity Management LLC Purchases 294 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

CoreCommodity Management LLC raised its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,551 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the quarter. EOG Resources makes up approximately 1.1% of CoreCommodity Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. CoreCommodity Management LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $4,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 97.6% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 282,906 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $31,374,000 after purchasing an additional 139,704 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 8.9% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 176,972 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $19,545,000 after purchasing an additional 14,455 shares during the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 3.3% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,721 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 21.2% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,349,555 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $259,485,000 after purchasing an additional 411,414 shares during the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.68, for a total value of $772,864.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 151,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,523,600.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 2,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $397,337.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 156,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,842,237.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.68, for a total transaction of $772,864.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 151,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,523,600.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,170 shares of company stock valued at $1,459,657. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EOG Resources Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EOG shares. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $167.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $151.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $162.00 to $172.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of EOG Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $149.00 to $147.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $143.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.14.

Shares of EOG stock traded down $1.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $138.97. 3,932,546 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,461,247. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.67 and a 12 month high of $150.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $132.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.53.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by ($0.04). EOG Resources had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 35.36%. The business had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.19 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 14.12 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.825 per share. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is presently 23.57%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

Featured Stories

