Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Stock Position Raised by Clearstead Advisors LLC

Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,520 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,128 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 99.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 48,008 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 23,898 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 42,203 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 217,083 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,840,000 after acquiring an additional 44,455 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 635,309 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $20,019,000 after acquiring an additional 106,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 25,694 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 2,957 shares in the last quarter. 69.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE GLW opened at $34.00 on Friday. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $28.98 and a fifty-two week high of $43.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $28.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.05.

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.51. Corning had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 12.72%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.47%.

Several analysts have recently commented on GLW shares. Fox Advisors cut Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Corning from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Corning in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Corning from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Corning in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.27.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

