Covestro (ETR:1COV) Given a €45.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €45.00 ($46.39) target price on Covestro (ETR:1COV – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on 1COV. UBS Group set a €36.00 ($37.11) price objective on shares of Covestro in a report on Monday, November 28th. Barclays set a €56.00 ($57.73) price objective on shares of Covestro in a report on Monday, November 21st. Baader Bank set a €41.00 ($42.27) price objective on shares of Covestro in a report on Thursday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €40.00 ($41.24) price objective on shares of Covestro in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €47.00 ($48.45) target price on shares of Covestro in a research note on Monday, November 28th.

Covestro Price Performance

ETR 1COV opened at €37.72 ($38.89) on Wednesday. Covestro has a 52 week low of €27.69 ($28.55) and a 52 week high of €58.00 ($59.79). The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.17. The stock has a market cap of $7.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €34.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €34.36.

About Covestro

Covestro AG supplies high-tech polymer materials and related application solutions. It operates in two segments, Performance Materials, and Solutions & Specialties. The Performance Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies high-performance materials, such as polyurethanes and polycarbonates, and base chemicals, which include diphenylmethane diisocyanate (MDI), toluylene diisocyanate, long-chain polyols, and polycarbonate resins for use in furniture and wood processing, construction, automotive, and transportation industries, as well as roof structures, insulation for buildings and refrigerators, mattresses, car seats, and other applications.

