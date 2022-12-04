Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,880,000 shares, an increase of 13.5% from the October 31st total of 6,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 584,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.8 days. Currently, 26.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Cowen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.33.

Get Cowen alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COWN. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cowen by 57.2% in the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management grew its stake in Cowen by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cowen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Cowen by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Cowen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 92.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cowen Stock Performance

Cowen Dividend Announcement

Shares of NASDAQ:COWN traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.60. The company had a trading volume of 408,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,794. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.40. Cowen has a one year low of $21.36 and a one year high of $38.88.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Cowen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.40%.

About Cowen

(Get Rating)

Cowen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, securities financing, commission management, and investment management services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operating Company (Op Co) and Asset Company (Asset Co).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cowen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cowen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.