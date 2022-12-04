Credit Suisse Group Reiterates GBX 5,400 Price Target for Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO)

Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 5,400 ($64.60) target price on Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on RIO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,580 ($66.75) to GBX 5,450 ($65.20) and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,200 ($74.17) target price on Rio Tinto Group in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,990 ($71.66) to GBX 5,900 ($70.58) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 4,600 ($55.03) price objective on Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 6,700 ($80.15) price objective on Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rio Tinto Group has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 5,303.85 ($63.45).

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Rio Tinto Group Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of LON RIO opened at GBX 5,584 ($66.80) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.52, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of £90.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 620.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 5,045.22 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 5,046.41. Rio Tinto Group has a 52-week low of GBX 4,424.50 ($52.93) and a 52-week high of GBX 6,343 ($75.88).

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.