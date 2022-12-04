Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) Shares Bought by Bramshill Investments LLC

Bramshill Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 80,521 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,692 shares during the quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC’s holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners were worth $1,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in Crestwood Equity Partners by 2.3% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 20,099 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. American Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 4.3% in the second quarter. American Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 7.3% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,501 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co grew its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 30.2% in the first quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 2,333 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 6.1% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,728 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. 43.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Crestwood Equity Partners

In related news, major shareholder Energy Corp Chord sold 11,400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.71, for a total transaction of $304,494,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,585,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,033,192.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Crestwood Equity Partners Trading Up 1.2 %

Crestwood Equity Partners Announces Dividend

Shares of CEQP traded up $0.34 on Friday, hitting $29.68. 369,598 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 380,194. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.72 and a beta of 2.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.74. Crestwood Equity Partners LP has a 1 year low of $22.88 and a 1 year high of $32.96.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.655 per share. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. Crestwood Equity Partners’s payout ratio is 1,048.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CEQP has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

Crestwood Equity Partners Company Profile

Crestwood Equity Partners LP develops, acquires, owns, controls, and operates assets and operations in the energy midstream sector in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing North; Gathering and Processing South; and Storage and Logistics. The Gathering and Processing North segment offers natural gas, crude oil, and produced water gathering, compression, treating, processing, and disposal services to producers in the Williston Basin and Powder River Basin.

See Also

