CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) Receives $48.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CRH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of CRH from €59.00 ($60.82) to €50.00 ($51.55) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of CRH from €50.00 ($51.55) to €48.00 ($49.48) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CRH in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRH. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in CRH during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,212,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in CRH by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 94,623 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,050,000 after acquiring an additional 2,797 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in CRH by 14,136.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 15,802 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 15,691 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in CRH by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 29,015 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $935,000 after acquiring an additional 6,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its holdings in CRH by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 100,298 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,233,000 after acquiring an additional 17,893 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.25% of the company’s stock.

CRH stock opened at $40.61 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.85. CRH has a 1 year low of $31.22 and a 1 year high of $54.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates in three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, blocks and kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; and glass and glazing products, including architectural glass, custom-engineered curtain and window walls, architectural windows, storefront systems, doors, skylights, and architectural hardware.

