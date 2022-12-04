Critical Comparison: Bar Harbor Bankshares (BHB) & Its Competitors

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSE:BHB – Get Rating) is one of 319 publicly-traded companies in the “State commercial banks” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Bar Harbor Bankshares to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Bar Harbor Bankshares and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Bar Harbor Bankshares $153.07 million $39.30 million 11.50 Bar Harbor Bankshares Competitors $1.30 billion $315.47 million 12.01

Bar Harbor Bankshares’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Bar Harbor Bankshares. Bar Harbor Bankshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bar Harbor Bankshares 0 0 0 0 N/A Bar Harbor Bankshares Competitors 687 6840 6368 301 2.44

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Bar Harbor Bankshares and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

As a group, “State commercial banks” companies have a potential upside of 15.93%. Given Bar Harbor Bankshares’ competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Bar Harbor Bankshares has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Dividends

Bar Harbor Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Bar Harbor Bankshares pays out 38.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “State commercial banks” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.4% and pay out 26.8% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Bar Harbor Bankshares has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Bar Harbor Bankshares and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bar Harbor Bankshares 26.65% 10.34% 1.11% Bar Harbor Bankshares Competitors 27.08% 12.43% 1.23%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

57.0% of Bar Harbor Bankshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.9% of shares of all “State commercial banks” companies are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of Bar Harbor Bankshares shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.8% of shares of all “State commercial banks” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Bar Harbor Bankshares has a beta of 0.87, indicating that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bar Harbor Bankshares’ competitors have a beta of 0.55, indicating that their average stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Bar Harbor Bankshares competitors beat Bar Harbor Bankshares on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

Bar Harbor Bankshares Company Profile

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates as the holding company for Bar Harbor Bank & Trust that provides commercial, lending, retail, and wealth management banking services. It accepts various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial real estate loans, such as multi-family, commercial construction and land development, and other commercial real estate classes; commercial and industrial loans, including loans to commercial and agricultural businesses, and tax exempt entities; residential real estate loans consists of mortgages for 1-4 family housing; and consumer loans comprises home equity loans, lines of credit, auto, and other installment lending. In addition, it provides life insurance, annuity, and retirement products, as well as financial planning services; and third-party investment and insurance services. Further, the company offers trust and estate administration, wealth advisory, and investment management services to individuals, businesses, not-for-profit organizations, and municipalities; and 401K plan, financial, estate and charitable planning, investment management, family office, municipal, and tax services. It operates 53 locations across Maine, New Hampshire, and Vermont. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Bar Harbor, Maine.

