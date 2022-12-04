Critical Review: BigBear.ai (BBAI) versus Its Peers

BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI – Get Rating) is one of 421 public companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare BigBear.ai to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for BigBear.ai and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BigBear.ai 0 2 0 0 2.00 BigBear.ai Competitors 1784 11913 25228 563 2.62

BigBear.ai presently has a consensus target price of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 948.66%. As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 34.04%. Given BigBear.ai’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe BigBear.ai is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BigBear.ai -139.45% -383.61% -59.40% BigBear.ai Competitors -57.32% -74.22% -9.33%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares BigBear.ai and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

3.9% of BigBear.ai shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.0% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by institutional investors. 6.9% of BigBear.ai shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 19.2% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BigBear.ai and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio BigBear.ai $145.58 million -$123.55 million -0.55 BigBear.ai Competitors $1.81 billion $284.34 million -8.25

BigBear.ai’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than BigBear.ai. BigBear.ai is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

BigBear.ai rivals beat BigBear.ai on 10 of the 12 factors compared.

About BigBear.ai

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. provides artificial intelligence and machine learning for decision support. The company operates through two segments, Cyber & Engineering and Analytics. The Cyber & Engineering segment offers high-end technology and management consulting services. It focuses in the areas of cloud engineering and enterprise IT, cybersecurity, computer network operations and wireless, systems engineering, and strategy and program planning. The Analytics segment provides high-end technology and consulting services. This segment focuses on the areas of big data computing and analytical solutions, including predictive and prescriptive analytics solutions. Its solutions assist customers in aggregating, interpreting, and synthesizing data to enable real-time decision-making capabilities. The company is headquartered in Columbia, Maryland.

