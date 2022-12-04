Cronos Reaches Market Cap of $1.63 Billion (CRO)

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 4th. Cronos has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion and approximately $14.08 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cronos token can now be bought for about $0.0644 or 0.00000377 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Cronos has traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.71 or 0.00080207 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.20 or 0.00059695 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001405 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00009967 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00025161 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001391 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00005314 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000268 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Cronos (CRYPTO:CRO) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 tokens. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cronos’ official website is www.crypto.com/en/chain. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cryptocom and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cronos’ official message board is blog.crypto.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com Coin (CRO) is the native token of the Crypto.com Chain. The Crypto.com Chain was created to build a network of cryptocurrency projects, and develop merchants’ ability to accept crypto as a form of payment. The Crypto.com Chain is a high performing native blockchain solution, which will make the transaction flows between crypto users and merchants accepting crypto seamless, cost-efficient and secure. Businesses can use Crypto.com Pay Checkout and/or Invoice to enable customers to complete checkout and pay for goods and services with cryptocurrencies using the Crypto.com Wallet App. Businesses receive all their payments instantly in CRO or stable coins, or in fiat. CRO is now available on DeFi Swap. Users can swap CRO, be CRO Liquidity Providers to earn fees and boost their yield by up to 20x when staking CRO.CRO has migrated from Ethereum and the Crypto.”

