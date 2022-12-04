CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus to Hold

Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has $120.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $225.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on CRWD. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $210.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Macquarie initiated coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Stephens began coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. They set an overweight rating and a $236.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $196.97.

CRWD opened at $124.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of $28.94 billion, a PE ratio of -161.04 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $149.62 and a 200-day moving average of $167.37. CrowdStrike has a 52-week low of $108.89 and a 52-week high of $242.00.

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 3,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.67, for a total transaction of $526,567.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,862,586.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 3,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.67, for a total transaction of $526,567.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,862,586.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 72,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.90, for a total transaction of $12,546,661.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 943,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,208,436.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 106,011 shares of company stock valued at $18,360,689 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 2,233.3% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 100.0% during the second quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

