CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target Cut to $165.00

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $225.00 to $165.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CRWD. Guggenheim initiated coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Friday, August 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Cowen dropped their target price on CrowdStrike from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $175.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $212.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CrowdStrike presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $196.97.

CRWD opened at $124.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $149.62 and a 200-day moving average of $167.51. CrowdStrike has a 52-week low of $108.89 and a 52-week high of $242.00. The company has a market cap of $28.94 billion, a PE ratio of -161.04 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.76.

In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 72,566 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.90, for a total value of $12,546,661.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 943,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,208,436.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 72,566 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.90, for a total transaction of $12,546,661.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 943,947 shares in the company, valued at $163,208,436.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,823 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.67, for a total value of $1,532,290.41. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 174,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,314,793.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 106,011 shares of company stock valued at $18,360,689. 6.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 2,233.3% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 42.9% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

