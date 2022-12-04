Crypterium Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $312,369.41 (CRPT)

Crypterium (CRPT) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 3rd. During the last week, Crypterium has traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar. Crypterium has a total market capitalization of $6.46 million and approximately $312,369.41 worth of Crypterium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crypterium token can currently be bought for about $0.0799 or 0.00000471 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Crypterium

Crypterium launched on September 27th, 2020. Crypterium’s total supply is 95,878,403 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,880,852 tokens. The Reddit community for Crypterium is https://reddit.com/r/crypterium_com. Crypterium’s official website is crypterium.com. The official message board for Crypterium is medium.com/crypterium. Crypterium’s official Twitter account is @crypterium and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Crypterium

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypterium is a cryptobank platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to provide an instant processing engine for both fiat and crypto based currency transactions while enabling inter-changeability between the two. Furthermore, an app will be available for download to Android and IOS operation systems.The Crypterium token (CRPT) is an ERC-20 token that will work as the medium of exchange within the platform, a utility token intended for usage in any b2b/b2c products with different mechanics. Most often, the token works as a loyalty tool. Basically, CRPT was intended for meeting the Crypterium service needs. However, as the token's popularity was growing, its application sphere expanded. Today, CRPT is developing as an ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypterium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypterium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crypterium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

