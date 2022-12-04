CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Sold by Johnson Financial Group Inc.

Johnson Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 44.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,555 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 12,667 shares during the quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CSX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 185,175,290 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,934,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585,487 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 6.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 100,226,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,753,494,000 after purchasing an additional 5,632,575 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 294.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,250,574 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $983,085,000 after purchasing an additional 19,602,668 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 53.5% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 25,162,054 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $731,208,000 after purchasing an additional 8,771,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 4.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,279,299 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $618,377,000 after purchasing an additional 847,913 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX opened at $32.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $67.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.31 and its 200-day moving average is $30.47. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $25.80 and a 52-week high of $38.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.72.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 30.32% and a net margin of 28.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. CSX’s payout ratio is presently 21.39%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on CSX from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of CSX to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of CSX from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CSX has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.54.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

