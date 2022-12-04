CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,610,000 shares, an increase of 14.3% from the October 31st total of 6,660,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,320,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.8 days.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CUBE shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CubeSmart in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI cut their target price on CubeSmart from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 19th. UBS Group assumed coverage on CubeSmart in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on CubeSmart from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CubeSmart presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.83.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CUBE. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in CubeSmart by 4.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,178,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,674,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515,436 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in CubeSmart by 0.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,490,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $875,366,000 after acquiring an additional 164,314 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in CubeSmart by 21.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,349,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $527,558,000 after acquiring an additional 2,167,266 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in CubeSmart by 15.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,889,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $465,204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489,916 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in CubeSmart by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,671,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $417,152,000 after acquiring an additional 125,720 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CUBE traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.82. 2,176,706 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,092,733. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.53. CubeSmart has a 52-week low of $36.82 and a 52-week high of $57.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.80 and its 200-day moving average is $42.81.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

