Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,610,000 shares, an increase of 14.8% from the October 31st total of 6,630,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,360,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.6 days. Approximately 4.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th.

Get Cushman & Wakefield alerts:

Cushman & Wakefield Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE:CWK opened at $11.97 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.26. Cushman & Wakefield has a 52 week low of $10.04 and a 52 week high of $23.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.41.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield ( NYSE:CWK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.14). Cushman & Wakefield had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 32.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cushman & Wakefield will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CWK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 3,128.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield in the first quarter worth approximately $859,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 4.8% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 99,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 4,587 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 1,047.1% in the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 378,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,753,000 after purchasing an additional 345,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield in the first quarter worth approximately $1,934,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Cushman & Wakefield Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cushman & Wakefield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cushman & Wakefield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.