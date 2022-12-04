CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.
Separately, Craig Hallum downgraded shares of CyberOptics from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from $58.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.
Shares of CYBE opened at $54.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $399.76 million, a PE ratio of 25.35 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.49. CyberOptics has a 1 year low of $30.98 and a 1 year high of $54.12.
CyberOptics Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets high precision sensing technology solutions and system products for inspection and metrology worldwide. It offers products based on multi-reflection suppression (MRS) technology, including multi-function systems for inspection and metrology; MX3000 memory module inspection system; 3D NanoResolution MRS sensor and WX3000 inspection and metrology system for semiconductor wafer and advanced packaging inspection and metrology; high precision 3D and 2D sensors; 3D MRS sensors; SMT electronic assembly alignment sensors; and inspection and metrology systems.
