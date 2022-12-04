CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum downgraded shares of CyberOptics from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from $58.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

CyberOptics Stock Performance

Shares of CYBE opened at $54.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $399.76 million, a PE ratio of 25.35 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.49. CyberOptics has a 1 year low of $30.98 and a 1 year high of $54.12.

Institutional Trading of CyberOptics

CyberOptics Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CYBE. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in CyberOptics during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in CyberOptics in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in CyberOptics during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of CyberOptics in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in CyberOptics in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. 68.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CyberOptics Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets high precision sensing technology solutions and system products for inspection and metrology worldwide. It offers products based on multi-reflection suppression (MRS) technology, including multi-function systems for inspection and metrology; MX3000 memory module inspection system; 3D NanoResolution MRS sensor and WX3000 inspection and metrology system for semiconductor wafer and advanced packaging inspection and metrology; high precision 3D and 2D sensors; 3D MRS sensors; SMT electronic assembly alignment sensors; and inspection and metrology systems.

Featured Stories

