DARTH (DAH) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 4th. Over the last week, DARTH has traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. DARTH has a total market capitalization of $804.28 million and $13.14 worth of DARTH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DARTH token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00001444 BTC on major exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DARTH Token Profile

DARTH was first traded on March 31st, 2022. DARTH’s total supply is 3,250,000,000 tokens. The official website for DARTH is darth.finance. DARTH’s official Twitter account is @darth383000?t=k2_zqfk5ai4ncpj7qief0a&s=09. DARTH’s official message board is darth383-000apy.medium.com.

DARTH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DARTH (DAH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. DARTH has a current supply of 3,250,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of DARTH is 0.24719176 USD and is up 0.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $13.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://darth.finance/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DARTH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DARTH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DARTH using one of the exchanges listed above.

