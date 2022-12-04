Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) Short Interest Update

Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,430,000 shares, an increase of 16.3% from the October 31st total of 1,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 353,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Charles F. Serianni purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.89 per share, with a total value of $58,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 51,741 shares in the company, valued at $304,754.49. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Daseke

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Daseke in the first quarter valued at $291,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of Daseke by 35.5% during the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 78,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 20,591 shares in the last quarter. SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc bought a new stake in shares of Daseke during the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Daseke in the 1st quarter worth approximately $492,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in Daseke during the 1st quarter worth $109,000. Institutional investors own 43.03% of the company’s stock.

Daseke Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DSKE opened at $5.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $369.95 million, a PE ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.85 and its 200-day moving average is $6.41. Daseke has a 52 week low of $4.69 and a 52 week high of $13.17.

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.13). Daseke had a return on equity of 35.59% and a net margin of 2.86%. The firm had revenue of $462.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.50 million. Equities research analysts predict that Daseke will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Daseke Company Profile

Daseke, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions with a focus on flatbed and specialized freight in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions. The company transports aircraft parts, manufacturing equipment, structural steel, pressure vessels, wind turbine blades, commercial glass, high security cargo, arms, ammunition and explosives, lumber, and building and construction materials, as well as heavy machinery, such as construction, mining, and agriculture.

