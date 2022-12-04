DataHighway (DHX) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $92.61 Million

DataHighway (DHX) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 4th. DataHighway has a total market capitalization of $92.61 million and $34,550.02 worth of DataHighway was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DataHighway has traded 20.5% lower against the US dollar. One DataHighway coin can currently be bought for $2.90 or 0.00016932 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002186 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000284 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000352 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $991.53 or 0.05796173 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.92 or 0.00507815 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5,241.01 or 0.30620096 BTC.

DataHighway Coin Profile

DataHighway was first traded on April 1st, 2021. DataHighway’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,935,888 coins. DataHighway’s official Twitter account is @datahighway_dhx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DataHighway is www.datahighway.com.

Buying and Selling DataHighway

According to CryptoCompare, “DataHighway (DHX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. DataHighway has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of DataHighway is 2.91186876 USD and is down -2.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $67,740.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.datahighway.com/.”

