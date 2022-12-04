Dawn Protocol (DAWN) Trading Up 2% This Week

Dawn Protocol (DAWN) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 3rd. In the last week, Dawn Protocol has traded 2% higher against the dollar. Dawn Protocol has a market cap of $43.52 million and $6.99 million worth of Dawn Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dawn Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.58 or 0.00003441 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002175 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000278 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000345 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,054.00 or 0.06232974 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $84.20 or 0.00497953 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,076.75 or 0.30022054 BTC.

Dawn Protocol Profile

Dawn Protocol launched on May 5th, 2020. Dawn Protocol’s total supply is 76,588,157 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,464,266 tokens. Dawn Protocol’s official Twitter account is @dawnprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dawn Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@dawnprotocol. Dawn Protocol’s official website is dawn.org.

Dawn Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Dawn token started as a FirstBlood 1ST token. FirstBlood tokens were created back in 2016, being the third notable token sale on Ethereum. In 2020, a token swap begun to convert legacy FirstBlood 1ST to new Dawn token. Today, the Dawn token can be used on FirstBlood Esports platform for paid competitive video gaming.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dawn Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dawn Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dawn Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

