Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) Research Coverage Started at Bank of America

Bank of America began coverage on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock.
Day One Biopharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ DAWN opened at $21.74 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.70. Day One Biopharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $5.44 and a 1 year high of $28.35.
In other Day One Biopharmaceuticals news, CFO Charles N. York II sold 10,000 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total transaction of $200,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 304,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,103,240.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Jeremy Bender sold 12,500 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.76, for a total transaction of $259,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,204,924 shares in the company, valued at $25,014,222.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Charles N. York II sold 10,000 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total value of $200,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 304,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,103,240.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,279,164 shares of company stock valued at $25,788,240 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.
Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.
