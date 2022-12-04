Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) Research Coverage Started at Bank of America

Bank of America began coverage on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ DAWN opened at $21.74 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.70. Day One Biopharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $5.44 and a 1 year high of $28.35.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Day One Biopharmaceuticals news, CFO Charles N. York II sold 10,000 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total transaction of $200,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 304,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,103,240.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Jeremy Bender sold 12,500 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.76, for a total transaction of $259,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,204,924 shares in the company, valued at $25,014,222.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Charles N. York II sold 10,000 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total value of $200,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 304,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,103,240.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,279,164 shares of company stock valued at $25,788,240 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Day One Biopharmaceuticals

About Day One Biopharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 9.3% during the second quarter. Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors LLC now owns 8,968,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,533,000 after purchasing an additional 766,667 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 163.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,826,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,196,000 after acquiring an additional 4,232,055 shares during the period. RA Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,060,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094,502 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 68.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 3,512,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425,674 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,541,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,901,000 after acquiring an additional 578,511 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

