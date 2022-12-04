Decentralized Social Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $99.07 Million (DESO)

Decentralized Social (DESO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 4th. Decentralized Social has a market capitalization of $99.07 million and approximately $144,520.75 worth of Decentralized Social was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Decentralized Social has traded 4% higher against the dollar. One Decentralized Social coin can currently be bought for about $9.41 or 0.00055006 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Decentralized Social Coin Profile

Decentralized Social launched on March 1st, 2021. Decentralized Social’s total supply is 10,808,492 coins and its circulating supply is 10,532,253 coins. Decentralized Social’s official Twitter account is @desoprotocol. The Reddit community for Decentralized Social is https://reddit.com/r/deso and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Decentralized Social is deso.com. Decentralized Social’s official message board is blog.deso.com.

Decentralized Social Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeSo is a layer-1 blockchain built from the ground up to scale decentralized social applications to one billion users.Discord”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentralized Social directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decentralized Social should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Decentralized Social using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

