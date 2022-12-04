Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Holdings Increased by Samlyn Capital LLC

Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its stake in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 344,220 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,520 shares during the period. Deckers Outdoor accounts for approximately 1.8% of Samlyn Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Samlyn Capital LLC owned approximately 1.30% of Deckers Outdoor worth $87,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DECK. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 41.5% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 20,135 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,141,000 after purchasing an additional 5,902 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 42,943 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $10,965,000 after acquiring an additional 7,098 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 64,349 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $16,432,000 after purchasing an additional 5,385 shares in the last quarter. Eschler Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $416,000. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $274,000. 97.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of DECK traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $389.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 379,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,869. The company has a 50 day moving average of $351.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $313.44. The firm has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.90. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 1-year low of $212.93 and a 1-year high of $410.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The textile maker reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $0.14. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 29.42%. The firm had revenue of $875.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.31 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 18.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DECK has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $425.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler started coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $440.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $411.92.

Insider Transactions at Deckers Outdoor

In related news, CEO David Powers sold 2,520 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.36, for a total transaction of $1,001,347.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 92,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,657,254.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Deckers Outdoor news, Director Bonita C. Stewart sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.45, for a total value of $392,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,207,026.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Powers sold 2,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.36, for a total transaction of $1,001,347.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,657,254.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,600 shares of company stock valued at $4,824,959. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Deckers Outdoor Profile

(Get Rating)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

Featured Stories

