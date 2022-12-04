DeepBrain Chain Price Up 61.4% This Week (DBC)

DeepBrain Chain (DBC) traded 12.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 3rd. One DeepBrain Chain token can currently be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DeepBrain Chain has traded up 61.4% against the U.S. dollar. DeepBrain Chain has a total market capitalization of $2.64 million and approximately $293,393.35 worth of DeepBrain Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DeepBrain Chain Profile

DeepBrain Chain (DBC) is a token. Its genesis date was December 12th, 2017. DeepBrain Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,200,000,000 tokens. DeepBrain Chain’s official Twitter account is @deepbrainchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DeepBrain Chain is dbc.team. The Reddit community for DeepBrain Chain is /r/DeepBrainChain.

DeepBrain Chain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeepBrain Chain is an NEO-based artificial intelligence platform that will leverage the blockchain technology to implement a decentralized, low-cost, and AI computing platform. By using the blockchain technology the platform's AI will be powered by the computational power of the network mining nodes. Furthermore, the mining nodes will be incentivized using the Smart Contracts feature.The DeepBrain Chain token (DBC) will be used to reward the network miners.”

