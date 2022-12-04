DEI 24 Hour Volume Hits $10,096.30 (DEI)

DEI (DEI) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 4th. Over the last week, DEI has traded 69.4% higher against the dollar. DEI has a market cap of $3.50 billion and $10,096.30 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DEI token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.47 or 0.00002749 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.88 or 0.00449686 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00022162 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001284 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00018690 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000883 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DEI (CRYPTO:DEI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2021. DEI’s official website is deus.finance. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao. DEI’s official message board is medium.com/deus-finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a peer to peer cryptocurrency with no ICO, no Pre-mine, and no Developer-fee per block. All the developer’s coins were fairly mined along with everyone else. Deimos is a fairly launched blockchain project, secured by a combination of five algorithms Proof of Work (PoW) consensus mechanism, focusing on fast payments for goods and services online (e-commerce integration) with nearly zero fees from anywhere in the universe.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DEI using one of the exchanges listed above.

