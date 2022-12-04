dELiA*s (OTCMKTS:DLIAQ) and Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) Head to Head Contrast

dELiA*s (OTCMKTS:DLIAQ – Get Rating) and Honest (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, dividends, risk and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

dELiA*s has a beta of 2.94, suggesting that its stock price is 194% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Honest has a beta of 0.41, suggesting that its stock price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

43.8% of Honest shares are held by institutional investors. 28.8% of dELiA*s shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 26.2% of Honest shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio dELiA*s N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Honest $318.64 million 0.88 -$38.68 million ($0.50) -6.02

This table compares dELiA*s and Honest’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

dELiA*s has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Honest.

Profitability

This table compares dELiA*s and Honest’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets dELiA*s N/A N/A N/A Honest -14.56% -27.30% -17.52%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for dELiA*s and Honest, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score dELiA*s 0 0 0 0 N/A Honest 1 4 2 0 2.14

Honest has a consensus price target of $4.88, suggesting a potential upside of 61.96%.

Summary

dELiA*s beats Honest on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About dELiA*s

dELiA*s, Inc. operates as a multi-channel retail company, primarily marketing to teenage girls in the United States. The company sells various product categories to consumers through its Website, direct mail catalogs, and retail stores. It develops, markets, and sells a collection of apparel, dresses, swimwear, footwear, outerwear, and accessories primarily for teenage girls under the dELiA*s name. As of May 3, 2014, the company operated 99 stores. It also develops, markets, and sells third-party brands. The company was founded in 1997 and is based in Costa Mesa, California.

About Honest

The Honest Company, Inc. manufactures and sells diapers and wipes, skin and personal care, and household and wellness products. The company also offers baby clothing and nursery bedding products. It sells its products through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

