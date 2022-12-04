Delivery Hero SE (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Delivery Hero SE (OTCMKTS:DLVHF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,212,200 shares, a decrease of 21.8% from the October 31st total of 4,108,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,107.7 days.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DLVHF shares. HSBC raised shares of Delivery Hero from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Delivery Hero from €65.00 ($67.01) to €64.00 ($65.98) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Delivery Hero from €61.00 ($62.89) to €62.00 ($63.92) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Delivery Hero from €50.00 ($51.55) to €55.00 ($56.70) in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Delivery Hero from €66.00 ($68.04) to €71.30 ($73.51) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.16.

Shares of OTCMKTS DLVHF remained flat at $45.91 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.62. Delivery Hero has a 12-month low of $25.99 and a 12-month high of $120.50.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

