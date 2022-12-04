Dero (DERO) Tops One Day Volume of $69,605.73

Dero (DERO) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 3rd. Over the last week, Dero has traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar. Dero has a market cap of $52.55 million and $69,605.73 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dero coin can currently be purchased for about $4.02 or 0.00023700 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16,947.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000598 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.77 or 0.00453017 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00022329 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002716 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.36 or 0.00114210 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $146.02 or 0.00861584 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $110.36 or 0.00651215 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005893 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.55 or 0.00245153 BTC.

About Dero

Dero (CRYPTO:DERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 27th, 2018. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,082,714 coins. The official message board for Dero is forum.dero.io. Dero’s official Twitter account is @deroproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dero is dero.io. The Reddit community for Dero is https://reddit.com/r/deroproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Dero

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is the first crypto project to combine a Proof of Work blockchain with a DAG block structure and wholly anonymous transactions. The fully distributed ledger processes transactions with a twelve-second average block time and is secure against majority hashrate attacks. Dero will be the first CryptoNote blockchain to have smart contracts on its native chain without any extra layers or secondary blockchains.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dero using one of the exchanges listed above.

