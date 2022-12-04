Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Price Target to $16.00

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. KGI Securities downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $11.50 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hewlett Packard Enterprise has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.67.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Performance

HPE opened at $16.69 on Wednesday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52-week low of $11.90 and a 52-week high of $17.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.48 billion, a PE ratio of 25.29, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.01.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

In other news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 10,065 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $161,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $463,856. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 10,065 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $161,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $463,856. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Irv Rothman sold 70,115 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.33, for a total value of $934,632.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 268,192 shares of company stock worth $3,961,157 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Hewlett Packard Enterprise

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,014,994 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,961,000 after acquiring an additional 15,963 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 171,271 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,861,000 after acquiring an additional 7,971 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 331,411 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,466,000 after acquiring an additional 50,971 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,611,114 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,922,000 after acquiring an additional 100,752 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 366.5% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 134,987 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,235,000 after acquiring an additional 106,050 shares during the period. 82.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

