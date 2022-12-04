DeversiFi (DVF) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $6,380.67

DeversiFi (DVF) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 3rd. Over the last seven days, DeversiFi has traded down 0% against the dollar. DeversiFi has a total market capitalization of $60.14 million and approximately $6,380.67 worth of DeversiFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeversiFi coin can now be bought for about $0.60 or 0.00003556 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000278 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000345 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,054.00 or 0.06232974 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $84.20 or 0.00497953 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,076.75 or 0.30022054 BTC.

About DeversiFi

DeversiFi launched on March 10th, 2021. DeversiFi’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,147,148 coins. DeversiFi’s official Twitter account is @deversifi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DeversiFi is https://reddit.com/r/Deversifi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeversiFi’s official website is deversifi.com/token/tokenomics.

DeversiFi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rhino.fi is a frictionless multi-chain platform designed to give users access to all the best-decentralised finance (DeFi) opportunities in one place.Rhino.fi is self-custodial, meaning only users can access the tokens they deposit to rhino.fi.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeversiFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeversiFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeversiFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

